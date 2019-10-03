SEABROOK
A former Seabrook councilman has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Ocal John Miller, 68, of Seabrook, pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas and is tentatively set to be sentenced Dec. 12, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Miller has served as a mayor pro tem and councilman in Seabrook and, before that, was the chief of police in New Martinsville, West Virginia, Dodge said.
Law enforcement officials began investigating Miller in June 2016 when they received several tips, Dodge said. An investigation revealed Miller was using Skype to receive and distribute child pornography to others, in addition to Dropbox and Kik Messenger, the government alleged.
Police eventually executed a search on Miller’s Seabrook home in March 2017 and seized devices containing more than 1,300 images and 1,000 videos of child pornography, Dodge said.
Miller faces a sentence of five to 20 years in prison and a second of up to 10 years for his guilty plea, Dodge said. He could also be fined up to $250,000.
Miller will also have to register as a sex offender, Dodge said.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.