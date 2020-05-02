CRYSTAL BEACH
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a father and son who went missing in the waters off Crystal Beach, county Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The father and the boy, who is about 10 years old, were swimming when the child's mother, on the shore, lost sight of the two about 11:30 a.m., Trochesset said.
As of noon, first responders were still searching.
This is a developing story.
