FRIENDSWOOD
A man was shot to death in unincorporated Friendswood on Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened about 10:35 p.m. in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
A white SUV had crashed into a house in the neighborhood, according to the office. When deputies arrived, they found a man inside the SUV with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man wasn't immediately identified.
No arrests had been announced.
The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting because it took place outside the Friendswood and Galveston County limits. The house on Signal Hill Drive is less than half a mile from the city limits. Homes in the area have Friendswood mailing addresses.
The shooting is the latest in what has been a particularly violent month in and near Galveston County communities. Since May 23, six fatal shooting have been reported locally, including two in Texas City, one in League City, one on Bolivar Peninsula, one in unincorporated Alvin and the one outside Friendswood.
