TEXAS CITY

A woman was found dead in the trunk of a car in Texas City on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Angela Leeann Mitchell, 24, of Dickinson, was found in a car in the 400 block of Fourth Street North at about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Mitchell's body was found after neighbors reported an odor coming from a white Honda Civic parked in the roadway, police said.

The Dickinson Police Department had received a missing-person report about Mitchell on May 6, police said.

No cause of death has been determined. Mitchell's body was taken to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call investigators at 409-643-5720 or Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

