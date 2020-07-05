LEAGUE CITY
A man suffered second-degree burns Saturday night during a fire that destroyed his apartment, according to the League City Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire occurred about 11:30 p.m. at a two-story apartment in the Banyan Cove Apartment complex in the 3000 block of state Highway 96.
The man, 58, suffered burns to his face, neck and body, League City Fire Marshal Tommy Cones said. The man lived in the apartment where the fire started, Cones said. Seven other people who lived in neighboring apartments were displaced by the fire, Cones said.
Fire officials don't believe the fire was connected to fireworks or anything related to the Fourth of July holiday, Cones said. The man used an oxygen tank and the fire appeared to have started in the living room, Cones said.
The man was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for treatment, Cones said.
The Red Cross was assisting people displaced by the fire, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.