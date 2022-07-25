Motorcyclist injured in Friendswood crash By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jul 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIENDSWOODA crash involving a motorcycle and two cars sent an unidentified motorcyclist to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said. The crash occurred at 4:44 p.m. near South Friendswood Drive and Crossroad West Boulevard.The motorcyclist was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.No other injuries were reported. José Mendiola can be reached at 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Friendswood Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan found running naked along I-45 dies in custodyClean-up crew finds 27-year-old message in a bottle in La Marque's Highland BayouMitchell heirs sell landmark Galveston building; tenants line up for Friendswood developmentChild wounded by gunshot to the head in Santa FeVote: 2021-22 Galveston County boys high school athlete of the yearMan found dead in a ditch near his Dickinson homeMan charged with assaulting woman in Galveston hotel roomPolice respond to two separate shooting incidents in GalvestonWoman run over at Santa Fe residence over the weekend identifiedThree charged after narcotics investigation in Hitchcock Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (133) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.