TEXAS CITY
The man killed in a crash in Texas City on Monday was identified by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday.
Angel Acosta Jr., 67, of Texas City, was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a traffic pole near the intersection of state Highway 146 and FM 1765, according to the medical examiner's office.
Acosta was declared dead at the scene at 2:57 a.m., according to the medical examiner's office.
The Texas City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon identified the driver of the truck as Richard V. Ortiz, 70, of Texas City. Ortiz was seriously injured in the crash and was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
Ortiz's medical status was not available on Tuesday afternoon.
Police on Monday said they were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
— John Wayne Ferguson
