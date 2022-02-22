DICKINSON

A Pasadena man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Dickinson, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

Justin Evans, 35, died about 4:50 a.m. at the scene of the crash in the 3200 block of Interstate 45, police said. 

Police believe Evans rode a motorcycle into the rear of a truck traveling north on the interstate.

Evans was thrown from the motorcycle and was then hit by another vehicle, police said.

A fourth vehicle was damaged after hitting the unoccupied motorcycle, police said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, police said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

