LEAGUE CITY
Crews in League City were fighting a fire Monday afternoon that quickly engulfed a house just south of state Highway 96, officials said.
Dispatchers at about 4:07 p.m. received a call about a house on fire in the 2100 block of Leisure Lane, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
The owner of the home met responders at the scene, Griffith said.
First responders weren’t sure as of Monday what caused the fire, but requested help from Webster and Dickinson fire departments in combating the blaze, Griffith said.
