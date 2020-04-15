LEAGUE CITY
Roosevelt Hart, 26, of Houston, was in the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday charged with burglary of a building — a third-degree felony — after being accused in a string of fast food drive-through window burglaries, police said.
He was held on a $175,000 bond, police said.
On April 6, two Friendswood McDonald’s restaurants and the downtown Wendy’s restaurant reported burglars had entered drive-through windows. A suspect was identified with the help of adjacent law enforcement agencies using surveillance video, police said.
A warrant was issued for Hart on Monday, and he was apprehended in League City and jailed early Tuesday morning, police said.
(1) comment
Sports of a different type I guess.
