Roosevelt Hart, 26, of Houston, was in the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday charged with burglary of a building — a third-degree felony — after being accused in a string of fast food drive-through window burglaries, police said.

He was held on a $175,000 bond, police said. 

On April 6, two Friendswood McDonald’s restaurants and the downtown Wendy’s restaurant reported burglars had entered drive-through windows. A suspect was identified with the help of adjacent law enforcement agencies using surveillance video, police said.

A warrant was issued for Hart on Monday, and he was apprehended in League City and jailed early Tuesday morning, police said.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Sports of a different type I guess.

