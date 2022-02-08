GALVESTON
Smears of blood and missing linens inside a Galveston short-term rental helped police make an arrest in connection to a December kidnapping and beating on the island.
Amir Abdullah Rahim Partridge, 31, of Hubert, North Carolina, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Rahim Partridge is accused of traveling across the country to assault a man who could testify against him in a case in the Tar Heel State, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily News.
On Dec. 2, police received a call from a man who said his friend had been kidnapped at gunpoint outside an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Seawall Boulevard, according to the affidavit.
Police documented the case, but the man wasn't found, according to the affidavit.
Two days later, police received a call from a short-term rental owner whose housekeeper had found smears of blood on the floor, bathtub and toilet of a property in 1200 block of Avenue M 1/2, according to the affidavit.
There was a large blood stain on a sofa and smears of blood in a bathroom, along with evidence of a "poor attempt" to clean up the scene, according to the affidavit.
When the woman reviewed security camera video from the home, it showed four people forcing a man into the back door of the house and threatening to shoot him, according to the affidavit.
The man forced inside the house was the person who had been reported kidnapped. After the video was uncovered, police spent "numerous hours" looking for the victim by checking previous addresses and calling previous phone numbers and relatives, according to the affidavit.
Investigators eventually found the man alive. He told police that after he was beaten inside the rental house, he was driven 40 miles away and left at a hotel. His kidnappers left and he contacted a friend who took him back to Galveston, where he had been in hiding.
The man identified Rahim Partridge as one of his kidnappers, according to the affidavit. He said he had been paid $15,000 in 2019 to not testify against Rahim Partridge in an assault case in North Carolina.
In that incident, the man said Rahim Partridge had abducted him and another man, and that he'd witnessed Rahim Partridge beat the other man, according to the affidavit.
Rahim Partridge sought out the man in Galveston after learning the 2019 charges against him hadn't been dismissed, according to the affidavit.
Another man is named as a suspect in the affidavit, but hadn't been arrested or charged as of Tuesday, according to police records.
Rahim Partridge was arrested in North Carolina and transferred to the Galveston County Jail on Jan. 30. He was being held on $500,000 bond and still was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
(2) comments
Wow - now that's a story.
And a good showing by a short-term rental proprietor!
