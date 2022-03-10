Scattered thunderstorms in the morning - with a steadier rain and gusty winds arriving in the afternoon. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
The man shot and killed by police outside a Clear Lake Shores home Wednesday was identified by authorities on Thursday.
Police say they shot William Wayne Weldon, 46, after he pointed a shotgun at police officers outside his home on Grove Road, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Weldon had been in an hours-long standoff with officers before he was shot. Police were called to his home because of a domestic disturbance about 5 a.m. A SWAT team was called to the house after Weldon allegedly opened fire at a police officer, police said.
The police officer was not struck by bullets, but was injured when he dove off a porch seeking cover, police said.
About 9:30 a.m., the SWAT team shot gas canisters into the house, forcing Weldon outside, police said. Weldon came out of the house armed with a shotgun and was shot when he raised the gun toward officers, police said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the shooting. The identities of the officers who shot Weldon haven't been released.
