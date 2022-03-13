TIKI ISLAND

Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday and a toddler injured as the result of a rollover wreck on Interstate 45 in front of Tiki Island, law enforcement officials said.

A car, driving at what witnesses described as high speed, at about 7:15 p.m. clipped another vehicle on the road in front of the Tiki Island exit, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

The car rolled over on the highway and the 19-year-old man who was driving and the 20-year-old woman in the passenger seat were ejected from the car, Trochesset said.

A 3-year-old child also in the car was not ejected and had only minor injuries, he said.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital, the woman with life-threatening injuries, he said.

The child was in the care of relatives as of 9:30 p.m., he said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription