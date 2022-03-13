Two hospitalized from rollover wreck on highway By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIKI ISLANDTwo people were sent to the hospital Sunday and a toddler injured as the result of a rollover wreck on Interstate 45 in front of Tiki Island, law enforcement officials said.A car, driving at what witnesses described as high speed, at about 7:15 p.m. clipped another vehicle on the road in front of the Tiki Island exit, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.The car rolled over on the highway and the 19-year-old man who was driving and the 20-year-old woman in the passenger seat were ejected from the car, Trochesset said.A 3-year-old child also in the car was not ejected and had only minor injuries, he said.The man and woman were transported to the hospital, the woman with life-threatening injuries, he said.The child was in the care of relatives as of 9:30 p.m., he said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Car Henry Trochesset Wreck Highway Motor Vehicle Transports Tiki Island Injury Hospital Locations Tiki Island Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston businessman's arrest sparks complaints about marshalsMan killed, officer injured in Clear Lake Shores shootingGalveston County annex building in League City to close FridayGalveston police plan to release more on dig investigationCharges dropped against Galveston police officer in exchange for licenseDeadly Dickinson shooting started with fight over $40, police allegeMan killed in Clear Lake Shores standoff identifiedGalveston dig dog might have picked up scent of a body police found 26 years agoAccused serial killer returns to Galveston County to stand trialArgument between friends leaves one dead in Dickinson, police say CollectionsIn Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1Second Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras festivities brings several paradesChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53In Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season OpenerIn Focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston Festivities CommentedWhy is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (148) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) America must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (99) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (67) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (53) US and NATO should do more to stop Putin (52) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Hot-dog column garnished with 'leftist, atheist BS' (52) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.