TEXAS CITY
A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.
The man, in his late 20s, was in his car in the 6100 block of FM 1765 about 9 p.m. when someone in another car drove by and shot at the vehicle multiple times, Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Bjerke wasn’t sure Monday morning whether the victim’s car had been stationary or moving at the time it was shot.
The man already had been taken to the hospital by a person by the time police arrived at the scene of the shooting, Bjerke said.
Police didn’t have a good description of a suspect vehicle Monday morning, Bjerke said.
Police were investigating additional information about motivation for the shooting, he said.
