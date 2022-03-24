GALVESTON
The man accused of hitting a Galveston doctor with an SUV and then fleeing was turned in by people he knew, according to a probable cause affidavit released to The Daily News on Thursday.
Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, was arrested Sunday and charged with accident involving injury or death. He's accused of driving the SUV that struck and killed Dr. Nancy Hughes while she was bicycling on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard on Friday.
According to the affidavit, Llewellyn was brought to the attention of police detectives after they were contacted by a man and woman who said their daughter was in a vehicle that struck a person or object in Galveston.
Their daughter is Llewellyn's girlfriend and the owner of the silver Mercedes SUV that police believe hit Hughes, according to the affidavit.
The girlfriend's mother told detectives she saw the vehicle at about 7 a.m. Friday, and that it had front-end damage, a shattered windshield on the driver's side, a broken headlight and damage to the front driver's side body of the vehicle. The mother took pictures of the damage, according to the affidavit. The affidavit doesn't say where she was when she saw and photographed the SUV.
Police believe a vehicle struck Hughes from behind while she was riding west on Seawall Boulevard. She was fatally injured and police described her bike as demolished. The crash was believed to have happened between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.
It's unclear where Llewellyn would have gone immediately after the crash, although public records indicate that his girlfriend's parents own a home on Bolivar Peninsula.
The girl's mother told police her daughter claimed the SUV hit a deer while they were driving in Galveston, according to the affidavit. The girl said she was sleeping and Llewellyn was driving at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit.
The mother pointed police to an RV Park in Seguin, where Llewellyn and her daughter lived together, according to the affidavit. Galveston police called the Seguin Police Department, which found the girl's SUV at the trailer park, according to the affidavit.
Police seized the SUV just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the affidavit. The vehicle had purple paint on it, the same color as Hughes' bicycle, according to the affidavit. The SUV's windshield also appeared to have been recently replaced, according to the affidavit.
Police detained Llewellyn and his girlfriend around the time the SUV was seized, according to the affidavit.
In the affidavit, detectives wrote they asked whether Llewellyn knew why they had traveled to Seguin to see him.
Llewellyn said it was "because he hit something in Galveston and later learned it was a person," according to the affidavit. He then declined to be interviewed, according to the affidavit.
Llewellyn was still in custody at the Galveston County jail Thursday morning. He was being held on $200,000 bond. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney on Wednesday, according to court records.
The girlfriend has not been charged with with any crimes in connection to Hughes' death.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details
Thank goodness the parents did the right thing. Such a tragedy.
