LEAGUE CITY
Charges against a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in November have been changed, according to Galveston County court records.
Coleman John Weber, 22, of Friendswood, was charged March 17 with accident involving death after being indicted by a Galveston County grand jury, according to court records.
In November, Weber was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, a felony, after a crash that injured Victoria Santillan, 24, of League City.
Santillan was walking in the road on West Main Street just before midnight when she was hit by a car driven by Weber, police allege.
Santillan died about a day after the crash, according to police.
Weber was accused of leaving the scene of the crash after hitting Santillan. He was pulled over in Friendswood, about 2 miles from the scene of the crash.
The charges against Santillan were upgraded after the grand jury indictment.
