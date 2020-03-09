TEXAS CITY
A shooting Sunday at a nursing home that left two people dead was a case of murder-suicide, investigators ruled Monday morning.
Donald Eugene Kaldenberg, 90, visited his wife, Grace Kaldenberg, 79, at about 2:45 p.m. at The Rio at Mainland Center, a skilled nursing facility, and shot her with a handgun before turning the weapon on himself, police department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
No one else was involved in the shooting and no one else was injured at the facility, 1011 Mainland Center Drive, Bjerke said.
The Rio facility has rooms both for short- and long-term stay residents.
