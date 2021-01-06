Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.