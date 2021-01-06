LA MARQUE
A juvenile was wounded early Tuesday morning when someone shot up a house on Little Street for the second time since December, police confirmed Wednesday.
Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Little Street and found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the foot, officials said. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and later released.
The residence also had bullet holes throughout the back, police said.
It’s the second time the residence had been the target of a shooting since December, police said.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and possible suspects, but had not made any arrests, officials said.
