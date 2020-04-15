TEXAS CITY
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a kayaker missing in Dickinson Bay.
The man went missing in the water south of San Leon early Wednesday morning, according to the Coast Guard.
Two men were in the kayak when it capsized just before 4 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. One kayaker was able to swim ashore and call for help. The second man was still missing late Wednesday morning, officials said.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boat, along with marine units from Texas City, Galveston, Galveston County and Jamaica Beach, were conducting the search.
The missing man is 30 years old and was wearing blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt, according to the coast guard.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.
