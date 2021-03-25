LA MARQUE
Seven people are facing federal charges in connection to a cocaine ring they’re accused of operating in La Marque and Texas City, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Authorities on Thursday arrested Houston residents Smith Henry Jones, 40, and Lekisha Marie Jones, 42, and La Marque residents Harold Damon Brown, 43, and Dejon Nicole Thomas, 38, in connection to the scheme, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
La Marque resident Latoya Vonea Worthy, 30, also is charged, Dodge said. League City resident Shane Alan Flores, 39, already was in custody and is set for a March 29 detention hearing, Dodge said.
Hitchcock resident Ronnie LaShawn Allen, 41, also is in custody and will be transferred to face charges in the near future, Dodge said.
The arrests come after a federal grand jury on March 16 returned a seven-count indictment against them, Dodge said. That indictment was unsealed Thursday.
All seven people are accused of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine powder and crack cocaine between February 2017 and February 2019, Dodge said.
Five of the counts accuse Allen and Thomas of possessing with the intent to distribute, Dodge said. The Joneses are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Each defendant faces between 10 years to life in federal prison and a possible maximum $10 million fine if convicted in the conspiracy, Dodge said. Those charged with drug counts could face up to 20 years and a $1 million fine.
The money-laundering conspiracy carries up to 20 years and a maximum fine of $500,000, Dodge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.