LEAGUE CITY
A Houston man pleaded guilty Monday to a hit-and-run crash that killed a League City teenager in 2019.
Phillip Antoine, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of accident involving death and will serve five years in state prison as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
Antoine was arrested in June 2019 and accused of killing 19-year-old River Russell while driving a box truck on FM 270 in League City.
Russell was riding a skateboard on the road just about 3 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a truck, police said. The truck didn't stop, and Russell was found unresponsive in a roadside ditch about 4 a.m., police said.
Police identified Antoine as the truck's driver by reviewing security camera images from near the area where Russell was found, officials said.
Russell began serving his sentence Monday, according to court records.
