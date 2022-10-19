GALVESTON

A student at Ball High School took a weapon on campus Tuesday morning, principal Joseph Pillar said in an email released to parents.

Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Understandably, this is a horrible situation, and no-one wants to hear of a potential shooter at their child's school. However, I do believe parents probably need training (of some sort) on how to handle these situations better. There was chaos at the school during this event and many parents/families showed up looking for their loved ones. If there's really an active shooter situation, is it really a good idea to show up at the school demanding to see your child? We also can't jump at every rumor either. The communication from the district on this matter was very late - everyone with a kid there already knew what was going on by the time we heard from the principal. I do think whoever sends out the text messages about homecoming, spirit days, or other school related activities, should include lockdowns or lockout situations. This may help calm some nerves. Wouldn't it be better to learn of the situation directly from the school vs. learning of these events from scared kids or rumors from others? It would probably be good to ask parents NOT to come to the school until the situation is resolved. Personally, once I was aware of the situation, I was grateful for the ability to text my son (who had no idea what was happening, btw) and receive an immediate response from him that all was ok in his classroom - however, no response would have been terrible. I never felt the need to go pick him up or go to the school, but I was absolutely concerned and didn't think of anything else until I learned the person who brought the gun to school was no longer a threat.

Honestly, it's very sad this student felt the need to bring a gun to school and I hope he/she receives help/counseling.

