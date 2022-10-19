Ball High School student took weapon to school, principal says By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Oct 19, 2022 11 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA student at Ball High School took a weapon on campus Tuesday morning, principal Joseph Pillar said in an email released to parents.A school lock down started at 10:30 a.m. when a student was reported to have taken a weapon in campus, Pillar said.A fellow student reported the student with the weapon, Pillar said.The student was identified and removed from campus, Pillar said."The school received a report of a gun," Galveston Independent School District spokeswoman Stephanie Fontenot said. "There was nothing verified or seen. The alleged threat was removed from campus.""The school went into lockdown due to a Ball High student making a poor choice by bringing a weapon to the campus," Pillar said.At 11:20 a.m. the lockdown was lifted, he said.The case is still under investigation by the Galveston Independent School District Police Department, Pillar said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com However, I do believe parents probably need training (of some sort) on how to handle these situations better. There was chaos at the school during this event and many parents/families showed up looking for their loved ones. If there's really an active shooter situation, is it really a good idea to show up at the school demanding to see your child? We also can't jump at every rumor either. The communication from the district on this matter was very late - everyone with a kid there already knew what was going on by the time we heard from the principal. I do think whoever sends out the text messages about homecoming, spirit days, or other school related activities, should include lockdowns or lockout situations. This may help calm some nerves. Wouldn't it be better to learn of the situation directly from the school vs. learning of these events from scared kids or rumors from others? It would probably be good to ask parents NOT to come to the school until the situation is resolved. Personally, once I was aware of the situation, I was grateful for the ability to text my son (who had no idea what was happening, btw) and receive an immediate response from him that all was ok in his classroom - however, no response would have been terrible. I never felt the need to go pick him up or go to the school, but I was absolutely concerned and didn't think of anything else until I learned the person who brought the gun to school was no longer a threat.Honestly, it's very sad this student felt the need to bring a gun to school and I hope he/she receives help/counseling. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. 