A woman was arrested Monday and charged with stealing a 52-foot motor yacht worth about $170,000 and sailing it across Offatts Bayou.
Renee Waguespack, 45, was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She's accused of boarding Loyalty, a Jefferson Monticello yacht, berthed in a private slip in the 6100 block on Heard's Lane, on the south side of the bayou.
Loyalty's absence from its slip was reported to police about 11:45 a.m. Monday, police spokesman Xavier Hancock said. It wasn't clear how Waguespack was able to get aboard and start the boat's engines.
The boat is for sale, Hancock said. Its owner recently died and the boat is being sold by an estate agent, Hancock said.
After owners reported the yacht missing, the Galveston Police Department notified the sheriff's department and the U.S. Coast Guard. Those agencies found the boat floating near at the Sea Star Base, on the north side of Offatts Bayou. With the help from the base's staff, the boat was tied up to a pier.
"She went from from pier to another and didn't appear to damage anything," Hancock said.
Police arrested Waguespack, who was aboard the yacht, at the pier and the boat was returned to its owner. She also was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police allege they found Waguespack in possession of what they suspect to be methamphetamine, Hancock said.
Waguespack was in custody Tuesday afternoon at the Galveston County Jail. Her bond amount and booking photo weren't immediately available.
