GALVESTON
Federal agents in Texas City have arrested a Galveston County business owner for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI Houston division disclosed.
John Lammons, a Galveston resident, was taken into custody Thursday on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to court records.
The FBI has been investigating people who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while Congress was confirming the results of the 2020 presidential election. The 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won, was mired by claims by former President Donald Trump the election had been fraudulent.
Federal agents first began investigating Lammons on Jan. 13, 2021 after receiving a tip, according to the criminal complaint filed about Lammons on Thursday.
At the time, an FBI investigator interviewed Lammons in Galveston at Anaconda Jiu-Jitsu, a business he owns, according to the complaint.
During the interview, Lammons told investigators he’d left Galveston on Jan. 4, 2021 with a friend, according to the complaint. Lammons went to the demonstration at the Capitol, but his friend didn’t, according to the complaint.
Lammons described to investigators a chaotic scene with objects such as bottles flying through the air, according to the complaint.
At one point, the Capitol doors opened and “someone said come in,” although Lammons wasn’t sure who the person was, according to the complaint. Lammons said he met no resistance entering the Capitol.
Lammons described to investigators another chaotic scene inside the building and said he eventually left the building through a window because the doors were blocked with people trying to get inside, according to the complaint.
Reached Saturday, Lammons said he had gone to the Capitol building to have a look around.
“I was not very happy about things and I just wanted to go have a look,” Lammons said.
“We were framed,” Lammons said. “They opened the doors. We walked in, looked around, didn’t touch anything. You know the rest of the story.”
Lammons was released Thursday on certain conditions, such as travel restrictions, according to court records.
If Lammons fails to appear, he will have to pay $25,000, according to court records.
Lammons was only in custody for a few hours, he said Saturday.
“I always do the right thing,” Lammons said. “I thought I was doing the right thing.”
Lammons owns Anaconda Jiu-Jitsu and Rage Cage, both at 1922 Strand St. in Galveston.
