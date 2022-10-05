A law enforcement raid Wednesday at a massage parlor after an undercover investigation led to prostitution charges and worries about human trafficking, the Texas City Police Department said.
Texas City police officers, along with the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, executed a search warrant and two arrest warrants about 1 p.m. at Texas City Massage, 3206 13th Ave N., police spokesman officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.
“During the investigation, it was learned through citizen complaints and undercover operations that the massage parlor was offering sexual favors in exchange for money,” de la Garza said.
Youfa Chen, 53, and Na Li, 51, both of Houston, were arrested and charged with prostitution, a class B misdemeanor, police said.
Bond for Chen, charged with one count of prostitution, was set at $2,000, police said.
Bond for Li, charged with two counts of prostitution, was set at $4,000, police said.
Police notified the Unbound Advocacy Center, an organization that combats human trafficking, about the arrests, de la Garza said.
“Their services will be made available to the two arrested individuals in the event they are victims of human trafficking,” de la Garza said.
The investigation still was ongoing, de la Garza said.
Anyone with information should call the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force at 409-692-4855.
