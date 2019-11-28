KEMAH
The husband of Kemah Mayor Theresa Gale was arrested Tuesday and accused of assaulting her inside their home, police said.
Scott Gale, 65, of Kemah, was charged with assault on a family member by impeding breath or circulation, according to the Kemah Police Department.
Police were called to the Gales' home early Tuesday morning after being called by Theresa Gale, who reported that she had been assaulted by her husband during an argument, according to a police complaint.
Theresa Gale said the altercation began when she had arrived home about 2 a.m. and he became upset, according to the complaint.
Theresa Gale accused her husband of throwing her down on a bed and choking her, according to the complaint. Theresa Gale had marks on her arms and throat, according to the complaint.
When police questioned Scott Gale, he smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet, according to the complaint.
Scott Gale was jailed on $5,000 bond, according to police records. He was no longer in custody Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Theresa Gale was elected mayor in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.