The Port of Galveston Police Department’s new patrol boat, the Clay Garrison, is docked at Pier 21 in Galveston on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Port officials christened the new boat in honor of port police Sgt. Clay Garrison, who died in August from complications related to COVID-19.
The Port of Galveston Police Department’s new patrol boat, the Clay Garrison, is docked at Pier 21 in Galveston on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Port officials christened the new boat in honor of port police Sgt. Clay Garrison, who died in August from complications related to COVID-19.
The Port of Galveston on Tuesday christened a new police boat and named it in honor of a fallen colleague.
The boat will be used to patrol Galveston harbor and as an escort vessel for ships coming into Galveston, said Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown.
The boat cost more than $600,000, according to the port. Seventy-five percent of the cost of the vessel was covered by a federal grant, Brown said.
Officials said they believed the boat is the first ever actually owned by the port.
The boat was named for late Port of Galveston Police officer Clay Garrison, who died in August from complications related to COVID-19. Garrison worked for the port for about seven years, Brown said.
“If you talked to him or talked to anybody that knew him, you’d have thought he’d been here for 30 years,” Brown said. “Clay knew everything about this place, and he loved the Port of Galveston.
“When he passed away, we thought there was no better fitting way to remember him than to do something like this,” he said.
Garrison did much of the work to secure the grant to help pay for the boat, Brown said. Four officers in the department have been training with the Coast Guard for three months to prepare for the launch of the vessel, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.