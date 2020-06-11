TEXAS CITY
A Galveston County judge sentenced a Texas City man Thursday to up to three decades in prison over a 2018 shooting that left five bullet holes in a woman's car, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Talvin Djuan Garley, 30, was found guilty March 11 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Garley was arrested in March 2018 after he confronted a former girlfriend while armed with a gun and shot her car five times, according to prosecutors.
Garley was convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2014 and faced a maximum potential penalty of life in prison after his latest conviction.
District Court Judge John Ellisor sentenced Garley to 20 years in prison on the assault charge and 10 years in prison for the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Garley will be eligible for parole after 10 years, prosecutors said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
