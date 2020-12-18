TEXAS CITY
Detectives have seized a pickup truck near Laredo they believe was used by the unnamed person sought in a stabbing death behind Levi Fry Intermediate School, police said Friday.
Officers drove to the Texas border town after receiving a call that a vehicle matching the description of one driven by the person of interest had been spotted, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
Investigators are not releasing any more information about the person of interest because they don’t want to jeopardize the chances of finding him, Bjerke said. It wasn't clear whether the person fled to Mexico.
Ines Matias Cadena-Barragan, 40, died from a dozen or more stab wounds, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, citing forensic experts.
A delivery driver found Cadena-Barragan’s body about 7 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of 25th Ave N., said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
Investigators believe the killing happened where the body was found, although police are considering other possibilities, Bjerke said.
Police believe Cadena-Barragan’s killing was an isolated incident, and other residents have no reason to worry, Bjerke said.
