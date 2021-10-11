A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew rescues a boater and his dog near Texas City on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. A family member notified a Station Galveston boat crew of the overdue boater around 3 a.m. Monday. The duo was found in their boat in the bay around 8 a.m.
A man and his dog were rescued from Galveston Bay on Monday morning after he rowed out into dark waters and was unable to navigate back to shore.
A person called the Coast Guard about 3 a.m. to report the man and his dog had gone fishing and had not returned.
The 34-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, had launched a 12-foot johnboat from the Texas City Dike about midnight. The boat had no motor or lights, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard launched a boat crew and a helicopter to search for the duo. The boat crew found the man and dog in their boat about 8:30 a.m. and took them back to the Texas City Dike boat ramp. Neither man nor dog was injured, according to the Coast Guard.
“This search-and-rescue case exemplifies the importance of having the proper safety equipment on board your vessel, especially proper navigation lights and effective communication equipment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, the search-and-rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.