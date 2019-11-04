STOWELL
A 35-year-old Galveston man was found dead in an oilfield in Chambers County on Saturday morning, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.
His death is being investigated as possible foul play, according to the sheriff's office.
An oilfield worker found the body of Joshua Nicholas Branch near a well on a road south of Stowell, an unincorporated community on state Highway 124.
There was no identification with the body, but on Sunday authorities said they had confirmed it was Branch. Branch was reported missing to the Galveston Police Department on Oct. 30, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said his office was treating Branch's death as a potential crime.
“The sheriff’s office is investigating this as a case of possible foul play, but at this time we do not know the cause of death and are awaiting autopsy results from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Hawthorne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.