GALVESTON
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office was attempting Tuesday to determine what caused the death of a 3-year-old girl on Oct. 19 in Galveston.
Officers responding to a welfare concern in the 3900 block of Avenue S about 9:30 p.m. found Malani Allen unresponsive, police said. She was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Child Protective Services also is involved in the investigation, police said.
The medical examiner’s office by Tuesday afternoon had not determined what caused the child’s death, a spokesman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.