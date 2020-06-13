GALVESTON
A woman led police on a chase from the island all the way to Houston late Friday after officers attempted a traffic stop near 37th Street and Avenue F, officials said.
Julie Blow, 58, was charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle in connection to the chase, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said. Her bond was set at $30,000.
An officer attempted to stop a black Nissan Frontier about 6:10 p.m. Friday, but the truck didn’t stop and the driver led officers as far north as Park Place Boulevard in Houston before turning around and heading south again, Hancock said.
The car eventually stopped near NASA Road 1, where the driver attempted to barricade herself before eventually emerging with an injury on her left arm, Hancock said. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and Blow was transported to a hospital.
She still was hospitalized Saturday afternoon, police said.
