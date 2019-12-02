LEAGUE CITY
The woman killed by an accused hit-and-run driver last week was a mother of two and engaged to be married this week.
Victoria Santillan, 24, of League City, died on Thanksgiving, a day after she had been hit by a car on West Main Street.
Santillan was mother to children ages 3 years old and 4 months, according to an online obituary her family published last week.
Her wedding was planned for Dec. 6, according to the obituary. Instead, her funeral was held Monday in Pasadena.
Santillan’s family could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Police have arrested one person in connection to Santillan’s death.
After the crash, which occurred just before midnight on Wednesday, police charged Coleman Weber, 22, of Friendswood, with accident involving serious bodily injury.
A police complaint released Monday provided new details about Weber’s arrest.
The League City Police Department was notified about the accident by an off-duty Pearland Police Department officer who witnessed the crash and followed Coleman into the parking lot of a storage facility about 2 miles from where Santillan was struck, according to the complaint.
The Pearland officer detained Weber, and when League City police arrived, they found that the Kia Forte Weber was in had extensive damage to its front bumper, hood and windshield, according to the complaint.
Police also found an open beer container in the car, according to the complaint.
Police have not said why Santillan was on the road when she was hit. She was unresponsive when police arrived and was rushed to a local hospital, according to the complaint. Santillan suffered an apparent head injury when she was hit, according to the complaint.
The League City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Weber told police he was trying to drive home to Friendswood, after visiting a friend’s house on East Main Street in League City, according to the complaint.
While questioning Weber about his level of intoxication, the officers asked Weber whether he felt himself to be safe driving a bus full of kids, according to the complaint.
“I would not feel safe driving, especially if my daughter were in the car,” Weber said, according to the complaint.
Police took a blood sample from Weber before taking him to the League City Jail.
Weber was held on $40,000 bond, according to court documents. He was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
