Flowers in memory of Dr. Nancy Hughes are left outside the entrance to her practice on Holiday Drive in Galveston on Monday. Hughes was killed Friday in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bicycle on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard.
Flowers in memory of Dr. Nancy Hughes are left outside the entrance to her practice on Holiday Drive in Galveston on Monday. Hughes was killed Friday in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bicycle on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard.
The University of Texas Medical Branch plans to provide a physician to help care for the thousands of patients Dr. Nancy Hughes treated at her medical practice.
Hughes, 67, died Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard. Her death stunned the island, where Hughes was one of the only primary care physicians in private practice. Her family said she treated as many as 3,000 patients.
Beginning today, the medical branch will send a physician to Hughes’ practice, Internal Medicine Associates of Galveston, to provide care for her patients, medical branch President Ben Raimer said Sunday. Raimer offered the medical branch’s help to Hughes’ family on Friday, he said.
“We will make a doctor available to be sure that everybody is able to see a physician if they need to,” Raimer said. “Nancy Hughes has been a very valued member of our medical staff since she first opened her practice in the 1990s. We wanted to be sure to offer her patients that continuity of care.”
Before opening her own practice, she worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch and continued to have admission privileges there, Raimer said.
Hughes had a long connection with the medical branch. She worked there as a volunteer when she was 15 years old, according to a 1994 article in The Daily News. She later worked there as a nurse, and then attended medical school at the medical branch when she decided to become a doctor at age 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.