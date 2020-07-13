TEXAS CITY
The man killed in an early morning shooting Friday at a home in Lago Mar has been identified as Juan Reyna Jr., 51, officials with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday.
Police did not respond to a request for comment asking for information about a man who was in custody after the shooting.
A woman called police at about 7:58 a.m. Friday and reported someone with a weapon in the 12000 block of Pirate Bend Drive, officials said. The same woman then called again while officers were already on the way and told them to send an ambulance as well.
Police arrived at the scene at about 8:03 a.m. and found Reyna dead from a gunshot wound to the upper chest, officials said.
Officers took a man in his 20s into custody, police said.
Three other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are cooperating with investigators, police said.
Investigators believe there might have been a verbal or physical altercation at the residence before the shooting, officials said.
