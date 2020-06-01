LEAGUE CITY
Officer Michael Guzman has been identified as the man who shot and killed Justin Mink, 33, early May 25 in a motel parking lot, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed Monday.
Mink is accused of attacking Guzman with a knife during a stop in the motel parking lot, Trochesset said.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office released Mink’s name and that of a woman at the scene, Sophia Gabrielle Thompson, 27, of Dickinson, but hadn’t named the officer until Monday.
Guzman, a five-year veteran of the department, told investigators he was on patrol Monday morning when he came across a white truck in the parking lot that appeared to have a “fictitious tag,” Trochesset said. Mink and Thompson were found inside the truck, police said.
The officer spoke to the couple and found that the woman had an outstanding warrant for drug possession in Galveston County and was arrested, Trochesset said. Jail records list her charges as resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information.
But as the officer approached Mink, who was in the driver’s seat, the man pulled out a knife and slashed at the officer, Trochesset said.
The officer wasn’t injured, but the knife cut through the officer’s shirt and into his bulletproof vest, Trochesset said. The officer told investigators he fired at the man after yelling commands for him to stop.
Mink was struck by several bullets and was taken to a local hospital where he died, Trochesset said. A knife was found at the scene, police said.
