A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to a Nov. 1 hit-and-run that left Dickinson High School student Ziyanna Jones dead.
Daniel Rodriguez was charged with an accident involving a death and booked in the county jail, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. His bond was set at $100,000, according to jail records.
Rodriguez also was placed on immigration hold, Trochesset said.
Trochesset declined Tuesday night to say what led to Rodriguez’s arrest, but he did say Rodriguez initially was arrested in relation to Jones’ death, not the immigration hold.
Jones, 17, was struck while walking along Dickinson Avenue shortly after midnight Nov. 1, Dickinson police originally told The Daily News. The driver fled the scene before police arrived, but witnesses told police Jones had been struck by a black SUV, police said.
Jones was pronounced dead Nov. 1 and taken off life support the following day, her sister Zileah Wyatt said.
Jones was a senior at Dickinson High School, where she was a section leader in the band and played the clarinet, her mother, Zaneta Wyatt, said. She had been teaching herself Korean and had plans to join the National Guard after she graduated, her mother said.
The area of Dickinson Avenue where Jones was struck is mostly unlit with no sidewalks. In the aftermath of her death, Jones’ family and Dickinson residents called for improved lighting and sidewalks throughout the city.
