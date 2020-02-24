GALVESTON
A fourth person has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in Galveston earlier this month.
Devon Mitchell, 22, of Houston, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to police records.
Mitchell is accused of firing the gun that injured an 18-year-old man and a 52-year-old man during an incident on 32nd Street in Galveston on Feb. 2, according to a police complaint.
The shooting occurred after the younger man was called to meet Mitchell and three other people for a drug deal, according to the complaint. The group had intended to rob the man, and Mitchell shot at him as he fled the robbery, according to the complaint.
The older man was an apparent bystander who was hit by a stray shot or shrapnel, according to the complaint.
Three other people — Victoria Anne Davis, 21, of League City; Javon Chatman, 22, of Houston; and Mrkanthony Quintana, 21, of Texas City — were arrested between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17 and charged with the same charges as Mitchell, according to police.
Mitchell was held on $200,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon.
