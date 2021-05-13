LEAGUE CITY
The principal of a Texas City elementary school and her husband were found dead late Wednesday in what investigators believe was a case of murder-suicide, officials said.
Officers found the couple’s two children, ages 7 and 2, unharmed inside a house in the 400 block of Westwood Drive, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Dispatchers just after 10 p.m. Wednesday received a call about a home invasion, and arrived to find Erica Rene Allen, 35, dead in the front yard, Griffith said.
Witnesses told police Allen’s husband, Nicholas Allen, 40, had shot her and gone back inside the home, Griffith said.
Officers couldn’t reach him and secured the area until a tactical team arrived, Griffith said. That team finally went into the home at 1:33 a.m., Griffith said.
Investigators found Nicholas Allen dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Griffith said. Investigators believe the home invasion report was untrue, but that it instead stemmed from a domestic issue.
Erica Allen was promoted to principal at Heights Elementary School in 2017.
"Mrs. Allen will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they grieve this heartbreaking loss," Superintendent Melissa Duarte wrote in a letter to families.
District administrators were planning to let parents tell their children about Allen's death, and would be on-campus to support students and staff, Duarte said.
Former principal and current administrator Nathan Jackson will serve on campus through the end of the school year, Duarte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.