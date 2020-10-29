GALVESTON
An island woman on Wednesday was charged with child endangerment after police received a cell phone video suspected of showing the child smoking marijuana.
Shieanna Bowen, 20, of Galveston, was charged with endangering a child, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Bowen was arrested after police were sent a copy of a social media video of a young child appearing to smoke a marijuana cigarette.
The person who sent the video to police said it came from an account belonging to Bowen, according to a police affidavit. The voice of a woman in the video matched Bowen's voice, according to the affidavit.
It's unclear when the video was created. The affidavit doesn't provide the child's age, although the video, which was shared around on social media, appears to show a child younger than age 10.
Bowen was arrested at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. She was held on $5,000 bond and still was in custody Thursday afternoon at the Galveston County Jail, according to jail records.
