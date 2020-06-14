LA MARQUE
A man was killed late Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed into a light pole, police confirmed Sunday.
Curtis Lee, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene, La Marque Police Sgt. Shelby Samuelson said.
aThe crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Samuelson said. A maroon-colored GMC was driving in the far right lane of FM 1765 heading west, near Lake Road, when the vehicle lost control and slammed into the pole, according to police.
Anyone with information about the accident should call 409-938-9269, Samuelson said.
