TEXAS CITY
A mysterious death Tuesday in Texas City took an island turn with the arrest of a suspect and identification of the victim.
Juan Carlos Ramirez, 26, was arrested Tuesday evening on 21st Street in Galveston, not far from Seawall Boulevard, according to the Texas City Police Department.
He was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to conceal and was taken to the Texas City Police Department for questioning, police said.
The charges are in connection to the death of a man whose body was found on a Texas City sidewalk about sunrise Tuesday morning.
Police on Wednesday identified that man as Pablo Delacruz Padilla, 62, of Galveston. Padilla was killed by a sharp force injury to his neck, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Beyond those few details, the police department left many more questions unanswered about what exactly happened to Padilla and what led to Ramirez’s arrest.
Police received a 911 call about a man lying bleeding on a sidewalk south of Texas Avenue just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Padilla already was dead when first responders arrived, and investigators spent hours combing the area around where he was found for clues and evidence about what happened to him. Late in the day, the department also asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
More details about Ramirez’s arrest were expected to be released today, after he is transferred to the Galveston County Jail. He was still in custody at the Texas City Jail on Wednesday evening, according to police.
Police still are looking for help in the investigation. Officials have so far been unable to find Padilla’s family or next of kin, according to the medical examiner’s office. Officials hoped Wednesday that someone with information about his family might come forward.
The medical examiner’s office can be reached at 409-935-9274. The Texas City Police Department can be reached at 409-643-5720.
