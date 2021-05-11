GALVESTON
A 7-year-old boy drowned Tuesday evening after being caught in a rip current near a jetty off a Seawall beach, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The drowning occurred near the jetty at 37th Street, Davis said. The child was first reported missing about 7:45 p.m. The child wasn't immediately identified.
Beach Patrol and the Galveston Fire Department searched the water and the shoreline Tuesday evening in an attempt to recover the boy's body. Officials had requested a Coast Guard helicopter to assist in the search.
A water search for the boy was called off about 8:30 p.m. because of darkness and a forecast of rain and lightning.
The child's body had not been recovered by about 9 p.m., but the drowning had been confirmed, Davis said.
Davis said the drowning occurred after the boy was caught in a rip current, a powerful stream of water moving away from shore and often occurring near jetties.
No lifeguard was on duty in the area of the beach where the drowning occurred, Davis said.
Galveston beaches had been under a red flag warning since Tuesday morning. Under a red flag warning, swimmers are advised not to go beyond waist-deep water.
