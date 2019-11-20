TEXAS CITY
Texas City police Wednesday afternoon were still investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one man in critical medical condition Tuesday night.
A man, in his 40s, was shot after getting into an argument with another man at the Mainland Express station, 8500 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The first man was inside paying for gas, and two others followed him outside, where he was shot, Bjerke said.
Police still haven't identified the person who fired the shots, don't know how many people fired shots and don't know what caused the argument, Bjerke said.
The man, who Tuesday night was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, was still alive Wednesday afternoon, Bjerke said.
