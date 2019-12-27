FRIENDSWOOD

A 25-year-old man died Thursday, having apparently drowned while trying to rescue his pet parakeet from a lake, investigators confirmed Friday.

Friendswood firefighters and emergency services personnel responded to a possible drowning about 6 p.m. at Lake Friendswood Park, 2533 Davis Prairie Lane, officials said.

A witness told police his friend had gone into the water in attempt to retrieve a pet bird, investigators said.

Several minutes later, the man, who police would not identify, began struggling and went underwater, investigators said.

Rescue boats and dive teams searched the water for several hours before eventually finding the man's body, which was taken to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.

The parakeet apparently also perished in the lake, police said. 

