GALVESTON COUNTY
Fire at League City High school prompts investigation
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls High School was evacuated because of a fire in a bathroom, the League City Fire Department said.
The fire occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday in a second-floor bathroom, according to the fire department. A school staff member was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher by the time firefighters arrived, according to the department.
The fire was small and did not set off sprinklers in the school, said Bradley Bass, an investigator with the fire department.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday evening. The League City Fire Marshal’s Office asked anyone with information about the fire to call 281-554-1297.
— John Wayne Ferguson
STATE
Houston-area college lifts lockdown after nearly 3 hours
KINGWOOD
A Houston-area community college was cleared after a nearly three-hour lockdown Thursday, during which police escorted students and staff off campus but found no evidence of a shooting or casualties, officials said.
Officers from several law enforcement agencies combed Lone Star College’s large Kingwood campus but have found no shooter, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. No injuries have been reported.
The college issued a warning to people on campus to go to the nearest room and lock the door around 1:40 p.m. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW,” stated the directive on its website.
By 3 p.m., police completed their room-by-room clearing of the school buildings and escorted all students and staff off campus, according to a statement from the college. The school gave the “all clear” around 4:30 pm and said the campus will remain closed for the rest of Thursday.
Gonzalez said the report of a possible shooter came from “3rd party caller.”
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.