HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Police Department on Wednesday was investigating the death of a 4-month-old girl, Chief Wilmon Smith said.
There was no initial indication that anything criminal had occurred, however, Smith said.
The child's father called police just before 8 a.m. to a home in the 6700 block of Carver Avenue, Smith said.
The cause of the infant's death had not been determined Wednesday, Smith said. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy, he said.
Smith declined to release the name of the child or the family, citing the ongoing investigation.
"We don't have anything right now that would make us be suspicious about it," Smith said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
