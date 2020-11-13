KEMAH
A grand jury this week has declined all charges in connection to the death of a man in a parking lot in December 2019.
Menelaos Theofilos Skaris, 41, died in 2019 after several fights near the Kemah Boardwalk, officials said. An unnamed woman apparently was assaulted as well.
Investigators with the Kemah Police Department looked into the case and referred the matter to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.
A grand jury this week considered four criminal charges against one person involved in the fights, as well as misdemeanor assault charges against two other people, officials said. The grand jury declined all charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.