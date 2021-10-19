Members of the Friendswood Fire Department spray water on a gas fire in the 200 block of East Castlewood Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The fire was under control and not a threat to people or property, officials said.
Firefighters were responding to what officials described as a gas-line fire in the north part of Friendswood on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is in the 200 block of East Castlewood Avenue, a residential area between FM 518 and Clear Creek.
The fire began around 4 p.m.
In a statement posted just after 4:30 p.m., the Friendswood Police Department asked people to avoid the area. Centerpoint Energy, which supplies natural gas to the area, was on the scene, the police department said. There was no immediate threat to the area, the department said.
Initial reports described the incident as a gas line break that erupted into a fire. The fire was initially described as "substantial", but at 4:45 p.m. a police department spokesperson said the fire wasn't threatening life or property.
"There is no immediate threat to people," Taylor McCombs said. "There's no actual homes on fire."
There is a power line on fire, McCombs said. Texas-New Mexico Power is en route to cut off power to the line, she said. At 5 p.m., about 50 homes and businesses around the area of the fire were without power, according to Texas-New Mexico's website.
The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene, and there might be traffic detours in the area. There were no immediate reports of injuries. No one has been asked to evacuate because of the fire.
Firefighters from League City and the Fort Bend County Fire Department also responded to the fire.
The cause of the gas line break is under investigation, McCombs said. There were contractors working in the area of the gas line before the fire began, McCombs said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
